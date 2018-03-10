Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther has leapt across the $1B mark globally. The Ryan Coogler-helmed superhero phenomenon gets to the milestone today, its 26th day of release, and is now Walt Disney Studios’ 16th title and the MCU’s 5th ever to pass $1B. The film is at $531M domestic and is crossing $500M at the international box office this weekend, bolstered by a strong start in China where it’s now at about $49M after two days.

The $1B worldwide milestone is the latest impressive feat for the Wakanda warrior. Black Panther is also the No. 9 movie of all time domestically and will this frame become the No. 2 superhero movie ever, passing The Dark Knight.

Among the other stats are the top February domestic debut ever at $202M (3-day)/$242.1M (4-day); the No. 5 all-time 3-day start; the No. 1 Monday ($40.1M) of all time; the No. 2 Sunday ever ($60M); the No. 2 ever second weekend ($111.6M); and the No. 1 non-holiday third weekend ($66.3M).

Worldwide, BP joins The Avengers, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War in the $1B club.

We will have full updated figures tomorrow. In the meantime, BP‘s China bow portends a Middle Kingdom weekend opening in the high-$60M to low-$70M range.