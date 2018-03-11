Refresh for latest…: Having crossed $1B globally on Saturday, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther lifted its worldwide cume to $1,078.6M through Sunday. That’s coming off a $100M offshore weekend that was boosted by China’s estimated $66.5M launch. The international box office total for the Ryan Coogler superhero title is now $516.6M.

The overseas figure sees T’Challa rise on the charts to pass Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Dark Knight, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

In China, the start is slightly above the range most saw ahead of the weekend and reps the 4th biggest MCU and superhero opening ever in the market. The Wakanda crew sparred with and was slightly edged by last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming which keeps the crown of No. 3 MCU/superhero bow ever.

The Middle Kingdom debut was strong and landed 122% ahead of GOTG, 55% ahead of Ant-Man, 40% above Doctor Strange and 16% mightier than Thor: Ragnarok. Still, the film may find itself somewhat hampered by a not-so-hot score on local reviews site Douban. There’s also competition ahead, so the final projection here is in the $100M-$110M range. Either way, the BP phenomenon is still on track for over $600M internationally and around $1.2B or more worldwide.

Elsewhere in Asia, Warner Bros/MGM launched Tomb Raider this weekend. The Alicia Vikander-starrer knocked down $14.1M on approximately 3,425 screens in nine markets. It was the No. 1 foreign film in all its openings, including a narrow No. 2 overall in Korea. In like-for-like markets, the Roar Uthaug-directed reboot is 10% above Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 44% above Ghost In The Shell and more than double last frame’s Red Sparrow.

Disney also began staggered release of A Wrinkle In Time, the adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s beloved children’s book. The Ava DuVernay-helmed sci-fi family drama bowed in six material markets, tessering to $6.3M.

We are waiting on further figures; in the meantime, breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

