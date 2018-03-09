Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther took its first full steps in China on Friday with an early estimated start of $22.7M. That would make it the 3rd or 4th best Day One ever for an MCU title after Avengers: Age Of Ultron (Tuesday opening) and Captain America: Civil War. When the dust settles, it may edge Spider-Man: Homecoming to take the crown of 3rd best start of all time.

This portends a Middle Kingdom weekend opening in the high-$60M to low-$70M range for the Ryan Coogler-helmed movie. That’s above where some saw it heading into the frame, but as we noted in Wednesday’s China preview, there were notions BP would leap above $60M this session.

By Wednesday, advance ticket sales had topped those for Spider-Man: Homecoming by 30%. SMH‘s full first weekend was $71M last September. It finaled at $116.3M. BP now looks poised to play along the same trajectory, although more will be borne out on the ultimates once this weekend plays through. BP will not have long to make a dash for cash with Tomb Raider and Pacific Rim: Uprising entering the market in the following weeks.

