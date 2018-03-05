Netflix has ordered a fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s praised dark anthology series Black Mirror. No word yet on the number of episodes.

In the series, each episode employs a different cast of actors to explore themes linked to the collision of mankind with the unforgiving technology they have created.

Season four featured episodes including space thriller “USS Callister” starring Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons, romcom “Hang The DJ”, Maxine Peake-fronted black and white nightmare “Metalhead”, Iceland-set “Crocodile”, Jodie Foster-directed “Arkangel” and Colm McCarthy’s “Black Museum”.

Black Mirror is created and written by Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

You may note some familiarity with previous episodes in a new teaser released by Netflix. The “Be Right Back” tagline at the end is a nod to the Season 2 episode, and the clip itself is reminiscent of Season 4’s “Black Museum.” Watch: