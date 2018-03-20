UTA has hired Motion Picture Literary Agent Bill Zotti, who is moving over from CAA where he was stationed the past 12 years. His roster of high-end writers, directors and producers include Scott Neustadter, Michael Weber, Kenya Barris, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Michael Colton, John Aboud, Katie Silberman, Craig Mazin, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Jeff Tremaine among others. He begins work this week in the Los Angeles office.

It’s a return to the agency of sorts for Zotti, who began his career in the UTA mailroom. He later moved to Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann before joining CAA.

“Over the years, we have continued to be impressed by Bill’s reputation, work ethic and extensive relationships,” UTA co-president and Motion Picture head David Kramer said. “He will be a tremendous asset to our group and we are excited to welcome him back to agency.”

Said Zotti: “In the years since beginning my career in the UTA mailroom, the agency has expanded and broken new ground to represent some of the most influential filmmakers and screenwriters of our time. There couldn’t be a more opportune time to rejoin my old friends at UTA who have always been immensely supportive.”