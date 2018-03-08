Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe have been set to star in Villains, a darkly comedic thriller to be directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, based on their screenplay which made the Black List in 2016. Tim and Trevor White are producing via their Star Thrower Entertainment with Allan Mandelbaum, along with Garrick Dion for The Realm a subsidiary of BRON Studios.

BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth are executive producers, with Rick Rickertsen and Mary Solomon co-producing. Endeavor Content is repping North American rights.

Villains follows a pair of amateur criminals who, after breaking into a suburban home, stumble upon a dark secret and two sadistic homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Berk and Olsen previously wrote, produced and directed Oscilloscope’s Body, and directed The Stakelander, sequel to Jim Mickle’s Stake Land. They are with repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Star Thrower’s recent slate includes Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated The Post, a script it developed with Liz Hannah; Ingrid Goes West; Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River; and Rob Reiner’s LBJ. The company is producing Mercury 13 for Amazon, re-teaming The Post‘s Amy Pascal, Bradley Whitford and Liz Hannah. It’s also in post on Welcome Home with Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Realm’s latest film, Prospect, bows this month at SXSW.

Skarsgård, who played Pennywise in the Stephen King’s It and is back for the sequel, also appeared in BRON’s Sundance hit Assassination Nation. He is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment. Monroe, whose credits include It Follows, Hot Summer Nights, The Tribes of Palos Verdes and who is up next in The Widow, is repped by WME and Management 360.