Bill Hader returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the reputation of the former cast member clearly precedes him. In this week’s SNL promo, current cast members Chris Redd and Pete Davidson sing (and rap) their praises (and then some) for the man who brought Stefon, Vincent Price and James Carville – to name a very few – to the show during his 2005-2013 run on the show.

“I said, ‘You’re a comedy god!,’ raps Redd, “and Bill said ‘That’s odd.'”

This week’s promo doesn’t really come close to the quality of last week’s action-figure delight from Sterling K. Brown or Leslie Jones’ cowbell tribute to Will Ferrell, but it has its moments (Redd preferring Hader to his own father, ever-underutilized cast member Melissa Villaseñor doing a glam spin).

So take a look at the promo above and let us know what you think. Hader guest hosts SNL this Saturday, March 17, with musical guest Arcade Fire.