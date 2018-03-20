The big liars are back! Laura Dern took to Instagram to share a snapshot from season 2 of the Emmy award-winning HBO series Big Little Lies.

The image (see below) features Dern and her BLL co-star Reese Witherspoon sitting al fresco in front of Seaside Coffee Shop located in the Bay Area beachside community in Monterey. Dern included the caption, “Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2.”

Dern is set to return as Renata Klein while Witherspoon will reprise her role as Madeline Mackenzie. Also returning are Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Adam Scott as Madeline’s husband Ed. James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage are also back on board reprising their roles from Season 1, as Nathan Carlson, Gordon Klein and Ziggy Chapman, respectively. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright ( Alexander Skarsgård), who, as we all know, met his demise at the end of Season 1.

In Season 2, Tupper’s Carlson copes with a complicated turn of events in his marriage and with his eldest daughter Abby. Nordling’s Klein faces the consequences of a big mistake and risks losing everything along the way. Armitage’s Ziggy starts second grade and continues to be the light of Jane’s life.

They’ll join previously announced returning cast Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Reese Witherspoon as Ed’s wife Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson and Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty, and executive produce; along with executive producers Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who will also direct all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.