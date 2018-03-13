Aaron Spelling’s 1990s Fox teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210 may be getting another followup series. The project, featuring the originals’ stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, is in very early stages of development at CBS TV Studios, according to sources. Spelling teased the news with an Instagram post over the weekend, in which she unveiled that she had partnered Garth on a 90210-related project, with a #donnaandkellyforever, a reference to the actresses’ Beverly Hills, 90210 characters.

Little is known about the new version, but according to People the project would be loosely based on the original with Spelling and Garth as “exaggerated versions of themselves.”

The original series featured Spelling, Garth, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry and others as students living, loving and spending at West Beverly Hills High School. It spawned multiple spinoffs including Fox’s fellow pop culture hit Melrose Place and the less successful Models, Inc.

More recently, the CW did a rebooted 90210 series, from CBS Studios, in which Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprised their roles during the first season. It aired for five seasons and ended in 2013.

Spelling and Garth also co-starred on 2014’s then-ABC Family comedy series Mystery Girls which lasted one season.