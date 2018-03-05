Former 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs has been tapped as the female lead in Our People, Fox’s culture-clash single-camera comedy pilot from Lee Daniels and Modern Family executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.

The project from Lee Daniels Entertainment, Endemol Shine and 20th Century Fox TV is based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multicultural Couple.

Written by Chandrasekaran and directed by Trent O’Donnell, Our People revolves around Abel, a man from a bombastic African family that doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancée Jenny (Behrs), from a Midwestern family, as they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what that “normal” means.

Behrs’ Jenny is a Midwestern firecracker who is more inclined to fight against discrimination (or anything else) than Abel is. Jenny’s mom is played by Lea Thompson.

Daniels executive produces alongside Chandrasekaran; Pam Williams; Marc Velez; the original series’ creators Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit; and Endemol Shine Israel in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Behrs joins her 2 Broke Girls co-star Kat Dennings in landing a lead of a broadcast pilot in the first pilot season after the end of 2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS for six seasons. Dennings stars in ABC’s Justin Noble pilot.

Behrs is reps are CAA, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein.