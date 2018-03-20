EXCLUSIVE: It’s been about 15 years since Tommy Wiseau released The Room which has since become a so-bad-that-its-good cult phenomenon which led to the critically acclaimed The Disaster Artist. Now Wiseau and his partner in crime Greg Sestero are back with Best F(r)iends and based on the exclusive clip above, they are taking it to another level when it comes to serving us some disastrous brilliance.

Best F(r)iends touts itself as a Los Angeles-based noir thriller with Wiseau in the lead role as a mortician Harvey (this is already sounding fantastic). Sestero, who also wrote the film, stars as homeless drifter who is visibly covered in blood. The two embark on a money making scheme, which unfolds throughout the film. Based on the title, I’m guessing they become best friends —or best fiends — while on this journey. The above clip gives off some bizarre Brian De Palma vibes with Wiseau presenting a dead body to a blood-soaked Sestero while comparing the corpse’s face to “Gary Grant.”

Directed by Justin McGregor, the film — which, based on the clip, obviously has a bigger budget — is quite an epic as it will be released in two parts. The first set to debut March 30/April 2 and the second slated for June 1/June 2nd, 2018. It’s like Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 but in the style of Wiseau.

Volume One will focus on Sestero’s character who is taken in by a peculiar mortician the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician’s old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. Volume Two will follow Sestero’s drifter as he makes a run for it. But while on the lamb, he finds himself on an expedition across the Southwest, where he encounters wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles. While his misadventure teaches him a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty, Wiseau’s mortician carries the story home with more than a few surprises.

Color us intrigued, puzzled, and a whole lot of other indescribable feelings.