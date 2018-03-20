Former The Mayor star Bernard David Jones has been tapped as the male lead opposite Beth Behrs in Our People, Fox’s culture-clash single-camera comedy pilot from Lee Daniels and Modern Family executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.

The project from Lee Daniels Entertainment, Endemol Shine and 20th Century Fox TV is based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multicultural Couple.

Written by Chandrasekaran and directed by Trent O’Donnell, Our People revolves around Abel (Jones), a man from a bombastic African family that doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancée Jenny (Behrs), from a Midwestern family, as they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what that “normal” means.

Daniels executive produces alongside Chandrasekaran; Pam Williams; Marc Velez; the original series’ creators Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit; and Endemol Shine Israel in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Jones previously starred this season as a series regular on ABC comedy The Mayor. He’s repped by APA and Primary Wave.