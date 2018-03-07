This article contains SPOILERS from tonight’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special.

After getting proposed to and then ultimately dumped for the runner-up, publicist Becca Kufrin is going to get a second chance at love in The Bachelorette. The announcement was made tonight on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. The 14th season will air on Monday, May 28 on ABC.

The end of The Bachelor had the titular bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. picking Becca and then dumping her so that he can pursue a relationship with Lauren Burnham who he had initially dumped so he can propose to Becca. Fans were shocked (as they should be) when Arie made his choice and didn’t hold back — especially on Twitter. The finale was something that could have easily been a storyline on Lifetime’s UnReal, but this is real life…or something close to it.

Even though Becca was dissed and dismissed, she got over Arie and is now ready to find love (if you want to call it that) on national TV on the next season of The Bachelorette. She will take her strong willpower, Midwest values, and girl-next-door image to pick a potential suitor from a host of hunks who will more than likely have six-pack abs and job titles that sound like they were made up — and the world will watch with bated breath.