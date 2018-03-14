Wes Kauble, co-creator of Fox’s musical game show Beat Shazam, has signed an overall production deal with Endemol Shine North America. Under the pact, Kauble will create original unscripted series and formats via his newly launched Interrobang Entertainment banner, with a focus on developing new game and competition series with both domestic and international appeal.

“Wes is a remarkably talented producer and creator and I’m thrilled to have him joining our ranks here at Endemol Shine,” said Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted and Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America. “Wes has some great format ideas that we are already exploring for the U.S. market and hopefully can develop to take out globally, as well.”

Kauble previously served as SVP of Development at Apploff Entertainment, where he co-created with Jeff Apploff musical game show Beat Shazam, starring Jamie Foxx. He also served as co-executive producer of the show for its first two seasons on Fox.

Kauble also helped launch international formats Million Dollar Money Drop and Boom! in the U.S. Kauble got his start as a writer for the revival of The Newlywed Game.

“With Endemol Shine, I’m confident that I’ve found the perfect home for the next stage of my career,” added Kauble. “Sharon and the rest of the team have welcomed me with open arms and we’re going to set the world on fire in 2018 with some game-changing new shows.”

Kauble is repped by CAA.