Fleabag and People Just Do Nothing broadcaster BBC Three has been handed an additional £10M (US$14M) as it looks to ramp up commissioning of non-scripted formats.

The broadcaster, which moved online two years ago, has been handed the content boost as its extends its focus into factual entertainment, formats and entertainment. It is looking for feel-good stories that “celebrate” and “unite” young people.

It has ordered a full series of Eating With My Ex, which invites former couples to meet up for dinner, dissect old passions and answer brutally honest questions about where their relationship went wrong. The show, which originally launched as 7 minute episodes is being turned into a 30 minute show by Shotglass Media and sister firm Thames.

Elsewhere, it has commissioned a raft of documentaries including Blakeway North’s mental illness film The Voices In My Head, Hello Halo’s three-part series Different Like Me, Annie Price: The Truth About Having A Baby and two docs fronted by Stacey Dooley. It has also ordered Kayode Ewumi’s Enterprice to series.

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore says that it is reinventing the British public broadcaster for a new generation and BBC Three’s role in that is “more important than ever”.

Damian Kavanagh, Controller BBC Three, adds: “This is an exciting creative moment for the channel and the production community as we are broadening the scope of our commissioning. We have received extra investment in recognition of the great work we have been doing since moving online and we have ambitious plans for the next stage of our journey.

“Our aim is to bring a new spirit to our content which celebrates young people and their passions by commissioning new, innovative, contemporary takes on fact-ent, formats and entertainment which will unite and inspire our young audience.”