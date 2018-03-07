Phoebe Waller-Bridge is heading back to the BBC, admittedly behind-the-scenes, after the British public broadcaster acquired the UK rights to her forthcoming BBC America drama Killing Eve.

BBC One and BBC Three will air the eight-part spy thriller, which stars Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh, after it picked up the rights from Endeavor Content. Despite the series being commissioned by BBC America, the UK broadcaster did not automatically inherit the show and had to strike a deal with Endeavor, which financed the series.

The series, which is produced by SS-GB and The Durrells indie Sid Gentle Films, stars Oh as Eve, a bored MI5 security officer, whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy and is tasked with tracking down fearsome assassin Villanelle, played by Doctor Foster starJodie Comer. Also starring are Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), Darren Boyd (Fortitude), Sean Delaney (Midsomer Murders), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) and Owen McDonnell (Paula).

The series, which launches in the U.S. in April, is based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and is written and exec produced by Waller-Bridge along with Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. Colin Wratten serves as producer. It is being lined up for a primetime slot on BBC One later this year, while BBC Three, which aired Waller-Bridge’s breakout hit Fleabag, will air in as a boxset on digital service BBC iPlayer.

Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three, says, “I’m delighted that BBC Three will partner with BBC One to bring audiences Killing Eve. It is one of the most exciting series of recent times and not only do we get to work with Phoebe again, who is a fantastic writer with a unique voice, the brilliant Jodie Comer will be back on BBC Three after her star turn in Thirteen.”

Gary Marenzi, Head of Sales at Endeavor Content, adds, “We’re proud to be championing incredible creatives like Phoebe, Sandra and Jodie, and bringing a fresh female-fronted project to a UK audience with our friends at BBC One and BBC Three.”