BBC America is to launch British music format Sounds Like Friday Night, produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden co-producer Fulwell 73. The U.S. cable network has picked up the entertainment show and will air on Friday March 16 at 11pm (10pm central).

The show, which aired on BBC One in October, featured musical guests including Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Paloma Faith. The six-part series is fronted by Greg James and rapper Dotty and is exec produced by Gabe Turner, Suzi Aplin and Paul Wright, who also acts as showrunner.

The show, which has been ordered for a second season by BBC One to air later this year, which air as Live at the BBC: Sounds Like Friday Night in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to bring Live at the BBC: Sounds Like Friday Night to a primetime audience on BBC America. Putting music centre stage, season one features performances from the biggest UK and international stars including Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa. With a second season already commissioned in the UK we hope audiences in the States enjoy the show as much as viewers in Britain have,” said Wright.