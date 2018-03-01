Barry Crimmins, a stand-up comic who was a tireless advocate for child sexual abuse victims and subject of Bobcat Goldthwait’s 2015 documentary Call Me Lucky, has died of cancer. He was 64. His wife, Helen Crimmins, tweeted from his account that he died Tuesday night:

Helen here with sad news…Barry passed peacefully yesterday with Bobcat and I. He would want everyone to know that he cared deeply about mankind and wants you to carry on the good fight. Peace. — Barry Crimmins (@crimmins) March 1, 2018

A veteran of the 1980s Boston stand-up scene alongside the likes of Goldthwait, Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone and Kevin Meaney, Crimmins also founded the local comedy clubs Stitches and Ding Ho. When the Internet took hold in the ’90s, he was disgusted by chat rooms for pedophiles and became an advocate for young victims, having been abused as a child himself. In 1995, Crimmins gave emotional testimony before Congress about child porn on the then-nascent Internet.

Goldthwait’s 2015 documentarty Call Me Lucky delved into Crimmins’ one-time stand-up career, which was spiced with angry political rants, though digging up the archival footage was a challenge. “It would’ve been easier to get actual Bigfoot footage,” Goldthwait told Rolling Stone upon the film’s release. The docu, which the magazine called “heart-wrenching and hope-filled,” also focused on Crimmins’ influence on a generation of East Coast comics and his activism,

Goldthwait remembered his longtime friend in an Instagram post, and Judd Apatow tweeted a tribute on Wednesday night:

