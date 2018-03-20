Some names on the list of Weinstein Co. creditors are not unexpected, given the company’s business dealings over the years: Quentin Tarrantino, Kevin Smith, Dame Judi Dench.

But some of the thousands of names on the 394-page list of people owed money by the bankrupt company jump off the page, among them David Bowie, Michael Bay, Malia Obama, Boris Becker, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Radcliffe, Robert De Niro and Darlene Love. (Check out the full, 394 page list here — you, too, may be on it.)

Other creditors are less boldfaced but still eye-catching, including the film and television academies, the New York Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, the model-turned-actress Zoe Brock, is listed, as is YouTuber Casey Niestat.

Many former employees appear, with their address noted as the Weinstein Co.’s main office, 99 Hudson St. (Obama worked at the company as an intern last year, to the surprise of some given the prevalence of reports about Weinstein’s behavior, though very few grasped the full extent of it.)

Numerous companies appear, from Amazon Studios to Netflix, ABC, CBS and NBC, as do many film exhibitors. There are many charities, including the American Cancer Society, the American Fund for AIDS Research and Autism Speaks.

Much of the list is taken up by businesses who make up the day-to-day mechanics of entertainment–scores of florists, trailer houses, publicists and party venues, plus critics groups, film festivals and trade organizations. An Office Depot in Cincinnati. An exterminator in Brooklyn.

The Weinstein Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last night, with a 363 process minimizing the number of bidders. Lantern Asset Management has already come forward with a bid of $310 million in cash, plus $125 million in assumed liabilities and $15 million in fees for current projects. The 363 process will be unfolding over the next few weeks in a Delware bankruptcy court.