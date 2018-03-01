French superindie Banijay Group is expanding its German presence with the creation of Banijay Productions Germany. Arno Schneppenheim, the founder of Endemol Shine-owned German production company Florida TV, will lead the new outfit from its headquarters in Cologne.

Banijay has been on the move lately, this week acquiring British factual producer 7Wonder and last month expanding its UK drama business with the launch of Neon Ink. The company also notably owns Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim-Murray.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, notes that Germany is one of the largest and most diverse broadcast markets with strong growth in pay and OTT services. Banijay Group intends to capitalize on “the many opportunities this flourishing territory can offer.”

Schneppenheim is looking to build Banijay Productions Germany “into one of the most innovative production companies for TV, video-on-demand and live entertainment, offering new, fresh, daytime, access and primetime formats as well as branded content and social media productions.”

Schneppenheim began his career as an author in 1997 for RTL Samstag Nacht, 7 Tage and 7 Köpfe and later worked for Brainpool as part of TV Total’s founding team and producer of the shows Elton.TV and Rent A Pocher. He joined Endemol Shine in 2009 as Head of Unit Comedy and Light Entertainment. In 2012, he also became Managing Director of Florida TV, a joint venture between Joko Winterscheidt, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf and Endemol Shine. His credits include Circus Halli Galli, Duell Um Die Welt, Kitchen Impossible and Die Beste Show Der Welt.