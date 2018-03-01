Give the people what they want! Adult Swim has handed a series order to Ballmastrz 9009, a 15-minute toon that originally was piloted in 2015. It will premiere at midnight April 8, with back-to-back new episodes air on Sundays.

Created by Christy Karacas (Suerjail) and produced by Titmouse, Ballmastrz 9009 is set in the titular year when The Game has made sure there were no more wars — especially, as the trailer below notes, “those suck-ass rad wars.” It centers on Gaz Digzy (voiced by Natasha Lyonne), a washed-up superstar and notorious party gal who, after a spiral of destructive antics, is demoted to The Leptons, the worst team in The Game. Her only way back to the top is to somehow lead these pathetic misfits and “ultimate losers” to victory.

The voice cast also includes Dana Snyder, Dave Willis, Jessica DiCicco, Eric Bauza, Christopher McCulloch and Karacas. Special guests include Norman Reedus, Stephanie Sheh and Mike O’Gorman.

Series creator Karacas describes the Ballmastrz 9009 animation style as a hybrid of his style that incorporates the elements he loves about anime. Check out the new teaser: