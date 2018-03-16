Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow take on Thanos in this new trailer for Disney’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the hero-packed Infinity War opens next month, so this final trailer will have to tide over eager fans till then.

Watch the trailer above, and see a new poster below.

Here’s the logline: An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, along with Avengers newcomers Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and Tessa Thompson. The Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, will also be joining the fun.

With a screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Infinity War is produced by Kevin Feige, with exec producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27. Till then, take a look at the final trailer, above, and let us know what you think.