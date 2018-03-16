Avengers: Infinity War has already broken advance ticket sales records on Fandango becoming the best-selling superhero movie ever — and it only took six hours. Tickets went on sale at 6AM PST/9AM EST today.

At this point in time, Avengers: Infinity War is outstripping the first day 24-hour ticket sales of both Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fandango’s previous first day advance-ticket seller, and Black Panther.

Back in January when we noticed that Black Panther was beating Captain America: Civil War as the highest Marvel pre-seller in 24 hours, we were cautioned by analysts about making lofty box office opening projections given the anomaly that the Ryan Coogler-directed was. No one believed a deeper universe character such as Black Panther would overindex to such great heights. But indeed, Black Panther beat the 3-day opening of Civil War, $202M to $179.1M.

In a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 moviegoers who snapped up Infinity War tickets this morning:

–97% can’t wait to see how dozens of heroes work together in the same film

–94% are excited to see different franchise characters (Guardians, Avengers, etc.) meeting one another for the first time.

–92% see “Infinity War” as the culmination of all of the MCU films before it.

–87% have seen all of the MCU movies.

–71% saw Black Panther on the big screen.

–60% claim Black Panther made them even more excited to see Avengers: Infinity War.

With every Fandango VIP purchase of Infinity War tickets, Fandango FanShop is offering a complimentary poster from the film sketched by artist Kaz Oomori, while supplies last (one example of image above).