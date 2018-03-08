The ATX Television Festival added more panels to its lineup for its seventh edition in June, including The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, who will be making their first trek to the Austin-set event.

Also aboard for the fest, which runs June 7-10, is a Showtime panel titled “Storytelling with Tenacity” featuring SMILF‘s Frankie Shaw, The Affair creator Sarah Treem and Shameless star and director Emmy Rossum. IFC also is set to screen the Season 2 finale of its original series Brockmire, followed by a Q&A with creator-star Hank Azaria, writer/executive producer Joel Church-Cooper, and co-star Tyrel Jackson Williams.

OWN’s Queen Sugar, which has already announced a screening, will also field a Q&A session with executive producer/showrunner Kat Candler and cast Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. The network will also screen its upcoming dramedy Love Is_, followed by a discussion with creators/executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, and stars Will Catlett and Michele Weaver.

The ATX Television Festival runs June 7-10.

