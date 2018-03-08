Digital movie ticketing startup Atom Tickets has raised more than $60 million in a Series C round led by new backer Fidelity Investments, with Lionsgate, Disney and 21st Century Fox all reinvesting in the company.

The raise comes less than two years after a $50 million Series B round. After rolling out nationally in 2016, Atom tripled its users and ticket sales in one year and is now integrated into tens of thousands of U.S. theaters. Its app enables moviegoers to buy tickets, pick out seats, buy concessions and skip lines inside of theaters.

“This year has proven to be our biggest yet in terms of growth, because we’re leading and delivering on what the industry needs,” said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets. “A year ago we were rolling out our platform to exhibitors across the country, and now we’ve secured backing by Fidelity Investments, one of the biggest players in finance. We’re also thrilled to welcome back our initial studio partners Lionsgate, Disney and Twentieth Century Fox Film, whose collective industry leadership has helped guide us through these major milestones.”

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns said Atom has gained “enormous traction with exhibition partners, studios, and moviegoers over the past year,” calling the company “a ground-breaking force for change in the movie-going experience.”

In addition to bringing in new customers and brand partners, Atom continued to expand its exhibitor footprint in the U.S. Starting with early backers AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, the company has added Southern Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, B&B Theatres and many more circuits.

Atom also handles digital ticketing for Regal and online movie site IMDb.