Last week’s Season 2 premiere of FX’s Atlanta, dubbed Atlanta Robbin’ Season, scored 1.8 million total viewers in Live+3 numbers, the network said today. The series — which won the Best Comedy Series Golden Globe and Best Actor Emmy for Glover for Season 1 and returned March 1 after almost 18 months — drew 1.3 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic, up 7% over the Season 1 premiere and almost 10% over the series’ Season 1 average. FX says that marks the best basic cable primetime scripted comedy telecast in more than a year.

FX does not report Live+Same Day ratings but said the time-shifted viewing grew 123% in viewers and 109% in the demo. In all, the network said the premiere was seen by 2.7 million total viewers in Live+3 including the premiere, two encore airings and streaming. Those numbers are expected to grow: The first season of the FX Productions-produced series averaged 5.2 million total viewers across all platforms.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season continues to follow cousins Earn (Glover) and Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) as they try to conquer the Atlanta music scene to better their lives and the lives of their families. Lakeith Stanfield) and Zazie Beetz co-star. Glover executive producers with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover.

The series airs Wednesdays at 10 PM.