Refresh for updates Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrived late to his SXSW panel today by an hour and half due to high winds delaying his plane. But the minute he took the mic at the Downtown Hilton Austin, he engaged in his favorite sport other than body building: Trump-dinging.

But in all fairness, Trump started this recent round when he slammed Schwarzenegger in a recent Pennsylvania speech.

Asked by Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere about this, the Terminator star quipped, “It’s very nice of him to call me a movie star. I never know really why the Russians make him say certain things, it’s beyond me. Why do you think he says those things? He’s supposed to be very busy. He promised people that he would reform the infrastructure and health care reform. There’s so many issues that need to be addressed, but he’s not addressing them. He also promised to drain the swamp. Everything goes on as usual,” said Schwarzenegger who says that the government is wasting millions and millions of dollars of the tax payer’s money, read “the Secretary of the Interior was caught spending $139K on a new door, he thinks he’s the Secretary of the Interior Design.”

The former two-term governor has sparred with Trump on social media over everything from the president’s controversial speech following the white supremacist violent outbreak in Charlottesville last summer (Schwarzenegger even wrote a proper speech for Trump) to POTUS defense of gerrymandering.

“If you have such experience in TV why not take on hosting Celebrity Apprentice and I take on his job so people can go to sleep,” was Arnie’s message back to Trump.

But the Trump jokes didn’t stop there. When asked about to give an update on the new James Cameron produced Terminator film that he’s shooting this summer, Schwarzenegger said that they had to write Trump into the script: “The T800 travels back to 2019 to get Trump out of prison!”

Schwarzenegger, completely in love with balancing his movie/TV work with politics, also gave an update on the Twins sequel, Triplets; that Eddie Murphy is attached and the script is finished. “Funny thing that happens in the mixing of the sperm,” said Schwarzenegger about the upcoming comedy.

MORE