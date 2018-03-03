Elizabeth Chambers has sued a Beverly Hills woman who allegedly impersonated the actress to get a ticket to Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar after-party. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Chambers accused Diana Roque Ellis, or someone else acting in concert with her, of engaging in an elaborate scheme to gain admission to the invitation-only event.

Chambers will attend Vanity Fair‘s party with her husband, Armie Hammer, who played the lead role in the Oscar-nominated Call Me by Your Name. Ellis allegedly used a bogus email address — Elizabethgchambers@gmail.com — to contact the magazine and, posing as the actress, ask to bring an extra guest to the party.

The magazine responded, requesting the guest’s name. The impersonator furnished the name Diana Ellis, and provided her address. In a follow-up email, Ellis or someone else noted she and the couple would be arriving separately and instructed that the invitation be sent to Ellis’ home.

Suspicious, Vanity Fair contacted Chambers’ publicist who said the couple had no plans to bring a guest.

Chambers is suing Ellis and anyone else involved in the scheme for misappropriating her name and personal information and violating her privacy (read the suit here). The actress is seeking damages and an injunction barring her from doing so again.