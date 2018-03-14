Former Drop Dead Diva star April Bowlby has been cast in Fox’s untitled drama pilot based on the best-selling book Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane. Written by Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine and directed by Phillip Noyce, the untitled project centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie (Joseph Morgan) and Angela Gennaro who, armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, right wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester. Bowlby will play Renee, Angie’s sister. Bowlby, who starred as Stacy Barrett on Drop Dead Diva, recurs on DC’s Titans and also can be seen in Heathers on Paramount Network. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment and TalentWorks.

Cindy Luna (The Last Ship) has booked a series regular role opposite Harriet Dyer and Yusef Gatewood in In Between Lives, NBC’s drama pilot from writer Moira Kirland, Heyday Television and Universal TV. Written by Kirland and directed by Charlotte Sieling, In Between Lives centers on Cassie (Dyer), a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider (Gatewood) solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not. Luna will play Det. Jacey Vasquez, a young detective on the LAPD Homicide Squad, eager to learn everything she can and eventually make her mark. Luna will next be seen in a heavily recurring role on The Last Ship. She’s repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Lane Management Group.