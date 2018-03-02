Top Sony Pictures Television international executive Angélica Guerra has left the company to join Apple as Head of Latin American Programming, Worldwide Video. She will start next month, reporting to Morgan Wandell, Head of International Creative Development.

Guerra moves to Apple from SPT where she served as SVP and managing director, production, Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for more than five years. She oversaw the company’s production business across the region, including Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. Her Apple appointment comes a couple of weeks after SPT announced a restructuring of its international production operations, in which Guerra joined the senior management team of Sony Pictures Television International Production.

Guerra is the latest SPT executive to reunite with former SPT presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht at Apple where they oversee the worldwide video division, joining Kim Rozenfeld, Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff.

Guerra also is the second major international executive hire for Apple as the company is looking to build a global TV footprint to compete with Netflix and Amazon. Last fall, the company tapped Jay Hunt, the former controller of BBC One and chief creative officer of Channel Four, as Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video. She started in January.

During Guerra’s tenure at SPT, the studio developed and produced a variety of original primetime teleseries for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic market including Mary Magdalene, El Comandante, Rosario Tijeras, Lady, Bloque de Busqueda,and Metastasis (the Spanish-language adaptation of Breaking Bad). On the non-scripted side, Guerra oversaw adaptations of local versions of Shark Tank, Raid the Cage, X Factor, Got Talent and The Farm.

Prior to joining Sony, Guerra served as EVP, content for Caracol Television, where she was responsible for developing and managing Caracol’s growth strategy in Colombia and internationally. While there, she oversaw projects including miniseries Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal and the local adaptations of The Voice and My name is.

Previously, Guerra was executive vice president for Gentv, Channel 8 in Miami and also served as chief financial officer for Tepuy, known today as Telemundo International.