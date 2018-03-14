EXCLUSIVE: Nijla Mu’min, whose debut feature, Jinn, nabbed SXSW’s Special Jury Recognition for writing, has inked with APA.

Starring Zoe Renee and Luke Cage’s Simone Missick, the film follows Summer (Renee), a 17-year-old girl whose evolving identity is further challenged when her mother (Missick) makes the decision to convert to Islam.

Mu’min, who began her career working as a production assistant on Ava DuVernay’s 2012 film, Middle Of Nowhere, was selected for the Second Annual Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive. She was also selected to attend the Sundance Institute Sound and Music Design Lab at Skywalker Ranch and was named one of 25 New Faces of Independent Film by Filmmaker Magazine in 2017.

In addition, Mu’min short film, Dream, was recently picked up by Issa Rae Productions for online streaming.