UK TV presenter Anthony “Ant” McPartlin, co-host of such hit ITV shows as I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash involving three cars Sunday afternoon in London. A number of people were treated for minor injuries, including a child who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. McPartlin was taken to a South London police station for questioning before being released today under investigation.

The BAFTA-winning star, one half of popular double act Ant and Dec, spent two months in rehab last year after admitting to a painkiller and alcohol addiction. The addiction reportedly stemmed from a troubling knee operation in 2015.

McPartlin said he was clean from drugs and alcohol in August and returned to presenting duties in November on I’m a Celebrity, however this latest incident could cast doubt over his employment on the hit ITV shows, including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is in the middle of its run and next due to air Saturday. We’ve reached out to ITV for comment but haven’t heard back.

The UK presenter’s ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly today said on her TV show Lorraine, “He will be there on Saturday night. … Poor guy … a lot of people are speculating he won’t be there for Saturday Night Takeaway. He will.”

For the 17th consecutive year, McPartlin and fellow host Declan Donnelly were voted by viewers as UK TV’s best entertainment presenters at the National Television Awards in January. In January, McPartlin split from his wife of 11 years.