Gil Birmingham (Wind River) and Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon) are set for recurring roles alongside Denis Leary on the upcoming third season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

Birmingham will play Pearce, an unflappable law enforcement officer with a dry sense of humor and more than 20 years on the job. Smart, dogged and patient, Pearce has been tracking the Cody family for years. Lachman will portray Frankie, an edgy, free spirit who arrives at the Cody house with her partner, Billy (Leary). They’ve been living in a car up and down the West Coast. She seems innocent, but she’s dangerous.

They join series regulars Ellen Barkin, who plays the matriarch of the Cody clan, along with Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. Leary will play Billy, Deran’s (Weary) drifter dad who Smurf (Barkin) kicked out years ago.

Inspired by the 2010 Australian movie of the same name from David Michôd, Animal Kingdom centers on teen Joshua “J” Cody (Cole), who moves in with his freewheeling, criminally inclined relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose.

Birmingham’s feature credits include Wind River and Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water. His TV work includes recurring roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Banshee and House of Cards.

Lachman can be seen as Reileen Kawahara on Netflix’s Altered Carbon. She also recently recurred on Supergirl and The Last Ship. Her other credits include Dollhouse and Australian series Neighbours.