The Office alumna Angela Kinsey is set for a lead role opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot.

Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Kinsey will play Dana. A kind hotel employee, Dana has the worst luck of all time. If something bad can happen, it has probably already happened to Dana. Nevertheless, she tries to keep her head up.

The single-camera comedy hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Known for her role as Angela on all nine seasons of hit comedy The Office, Kinsey most recently was a series regular on Netflix’s Haters Back Off. She can currently be seen in Heather Graham’s feature Half Magic. She’s repped by UTA, LINK Entertainment and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.