ER alum Angel Laketa Moore is set as a series regular opposite Lil Rel Howery in the Fox comedy pilot Rel, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael. Written/executive produced by Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett and Howery, and inspired by Howery’s real life, Rel, from 20th Century Fox TV, centers on Lil Rel (Howery), a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” Rel finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber. Moore will play Tiffany, Rel’s supportive, kind and driven best friend. Moore recently guest-starred on Black-ish. She’s repped by Domain and Framework Entertainment.

Shea Buckner has booked a series regular role opposite Kylie Bunbury in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C. Get Christie Love, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series. The new Get Christie Love, written by Kemp and directed by Stephen Williams, is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. Buckner will play Jason, Christie’s (Bunbury) former fiancé. Shea recently shot guest roles on Animal Kingdom, Shameless and How To Get Away With Murder and will next appear in the Lionsgate feature Escape Plan 2. He’s repped by Gersh.