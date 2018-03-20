Ask and you shall receive. Shortly after the Time’s Up advocacy group wrote an open letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to launch an “independent investigation” of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in regards to his handling of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, Cuomo called for a review of how he handled the charges.

The Time’s Up letter, which was endorsed by actresses including Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, and Julianne Moore, demanded a full review and investigation of why Vance did not file charges against Weinstein in 2015 for allegedly groping Italian model Ambra Battilana.

According to the New York Daily News, Cuomo said: “It is of great concern that sexual assault cases have not been pursued with full vigor by our criminal justice system.” He continued, “The Manhattan District Attorney is currently in the midst of a separate investigation, which involves witnesses and facts from the 2015 case.”

The governor said that Vance believes the investigation will be completed in approximately 45 days and adds that “it is critical not only that these cases are given the utmost attention but also that there is public confidence in the handling of these cases.”

Cuomo has he has directed Vance to review the case in a way that does not interfere with the current investigation. He adds, “Based on these findings we will decide what further actions may be necessary.”

DA spokesman Danny Frost said that Vance will cooperate fully. He adds, “We are confident that any review will confirm that our Office has pursued its investigation without fear or favor, based on the merits alone.