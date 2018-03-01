Andreas Wiseman has joined Deadline Hollywood as International Co-Editor. He will be based in London and will steer our overseas coverage with International Editor Nancy Tartaglione and International Co-Editor Peter White. Wiseman spent the last eight years covering film at Screen International and held posts there including Chief Reporter, News Editor and most recently Deputy Editor. In addition to writing, he was involved in editing, assigning and spearheading editorial strategy.

We’ve watched from afar as Wiseman broke story after story on the deal making front at Screen. That included exposing the 2015 enforcement of an arcane rule at Cannes where women were suddenly being told what to wear to gala premieres on the Croisette. Women wearing flats were suddenly turned away, tickets in hand. The story became a lightning rod at that festival, and was Screen’s best read scoop of the year. Last fall, Wiseman exposed the experience of a European sales executive who was sexually assaulted by an unnamed film figure. That was the first time a European sales executive went on the record to convey the difficulties women experience in that male dominated space. He wrote several followups that exposed a sexual harassment culture that European film bodies are now addressing as a result.

At Deadline, his first focus will be on film and the UK market, and he will be a fixture at the international festivals for us.

“I asked Andreas to have a drink with me when he came to Los Angeles last AFM, because I was moved by his enterprising story about sexual assault and harassment in the foreign sales business,” said Deadline co-editor Mike Fleming. “After an hour trading film scoop tales with him, I told him he reminded me of me, 40 pounds ago. I ran to my partner Nellie Andreeva and to Jay Penske, and the pursuit was on. Just watch the impact he’ll make for us here at Deadline.” Email him at awiseman@deadline.com.

Wiseman becomes the latest addition to Deadline’s editorial roster. Dade Hayes who had been writing and editing for Deadline, has recently come aboard full time as Finance Editor/New York Editor. He will work alongside Dawn Chmielewski to cover the business media beat, with Chmielewski focused on the West Coast and Silicon Valley as the tech industry infiltrates Hollywood.

Hayes, a 20-year veteran covering the entertainment and media business, spent the past four years running editorial operations at Broadcasting & Cable magazine. Before that, he led the New York office of Variety as managing editor after seven previous years in its Los Angeles headquarters. Hayes has written two books and articles for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, TV Guide, Forbes and others.

In Los Angeles, Dino-Ray Ramos has settled in as Associate Editor after joining recently from Tracking Board. His role includes editing, reporting and event coverage, with a focus on Hollywood diversity and genre film. He and film reporter Amanda N’Duka recently launched the New Hollywood Podcast, offering a platform for diversity, people of color, LGBTQ members, women, and other underrepresented voices in the industry. (Give it a listen here.)

Also in L.A., Bruce Haring has recently joined the staff Associate Editor. He has been an editor/reporter at USA Today, Associated Press, Yahoo!, Variety and Billboard. He is the author of six books on entertainment and technology.