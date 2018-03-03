EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Riseborough is circling two more projects, we’re hearing: a role in Sony’ remake of The Grudge with Nicolas Pesce aboard to direct, and in the Amazon-Sky miniseries Zero, Zero, Zero, being helmed directed by Gomorrah ‘s Stefano Sollima.

Pesce is rewriting and directing The Grudge for Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures. It’s a new take on the 2004 pic (itself based on the 2002 Japanese original Ju-on), which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as a nurse in Tokyo who is afflicted by a curse that created uncontrollable homicidal rage. Riseborough is eyeing the role of a detective and young single mother.

Zero, Zero Zero, set to air on Canal Plus and Sky Network in the UK, Italy, Germany and other European regions, is based on a book by Gamorrah author Roberto Saviano set in the world of international cocaine trafficking. Riseborough is in talks to play Emma Landry, the no-nonsense operations manager of her family’s financial empire.

Riseborough, whose recent credits included The Death of Stalin and the Sundance pic Nancy which she produced and starred in, also recently joined Tahar Rahim and Zoe Kazan to topline Lone Scherfig’s modern-day fairy tale Secrets from the Russian Tea Room.

