Anderson Cooper will speak exclusively with Karen McDougal this Thursday night. In her first TV interview, McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims she had a 10-month affair with President Donald Trump in 2006-07, is suing American Media Inc., the company that owns The National Enquirer, and is asking to be released from an agreement mandating her silence.

Cooper’s interview with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who also claims to haves had a months-long relationship around the same time, is set to air on CBS’s 60 Minutes three days later.

McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she thought she was selling her story about her alleged affair with Donald Trump to The National Enquirer parent American Media Inc. for publication has sued to be released from that deal, The New York Times reported.

Although the $150K deal required Karen McDougal to remain silent about the alleged affair to all other parties, McDougal discovered that it did not require the Enquirer ever to publish it, she said in the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. She alleged that when Trump became the Republican presidential nominee a decade after her relationship with Trump ended, American Media worked “secretly” with Trump’s personal “fixer” and, she claims, her own lawyer to buy her silence.