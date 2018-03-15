Travis Tope (Independence Day: Resurgence) and former Freakish star Melvin Gregg lead the cast of the upcoming second season of Netflix’s true-crime satire American Vandals, from Funny or Die, 3 Arts Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Co-created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, Season 2 of American Vandal is a documentary-style investigation of recent events in a high school.

Tope and Gregg both will play high school juniors. Tope portrays the fedora-wearing, pocket-watch carrying Ethan, while Gregg’s DeMarcus is a top basketball player.

The first season of American Vandal, which was a sleeper hit for Netflix, explored the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with penis paintings. Over the course of the season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian Peter Maldanaldo (Tyler Alvarez) investigated the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), the troubled senior accused of the phallic vandalization.

Dan Lagana returns as showrunner and serves as exec producer for Season 2 alongside Lagana, Perrault, Joe Farrell for Funny or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts Entertainment. The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.

Tope recently wrapped the lead in Chris Eigeman’s upcoming feature Seven in Heaven and also plays the lead in Nick Naveda’s indie feature Say You Will. His previous feature credits include Independence Day: Resurgence, a lead role in Jason Reitman’s Men Women & Children and Sara Colangelo’s Little Accidents, which premiered at Sundance. On the TV side, Tope shared in a SAG Award drama ensemble nomination for HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He’s repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Gregg can currently be seen as Zach on UnReal. He previously starred as LaShawn on Hulu’s Freakish and appeared in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No. He’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.