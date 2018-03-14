American Housewife executive producers Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are staying in business with ABC Studios, signing a new three-year overall deal with the studio behind the hit comedy series. This is their second overall with the studio.

ABC Studios

Under the pact, they’ll continue as executive producers on American Housewife, which is currently in Season 2 on ABC. The Kapital Entertainment-produced, Sarah Dunn-created American Housewife, starring Katy Mixon, was ABC’s strongest comedy since black-ish when it premiered in Season 1 and made a successful move to its high-profile new time slot in Season 2, Wednesdays at 9:30 PM behind Modern Family.

Longtime collaborators Wiener and Schwartz first met as staff writers on the hit NBC show Mad About You. From there, they went on to create ABC’s Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place. After its four-season run, they created and executive produced Do Over for the WB Network. They then joined American Dad from its inception and served as executive producers for seven seasons. Additionally, the duo were showrunners and executive producers on NBC’s Guys with Kids and wrote for ABC’s Modern Family and Galavant.