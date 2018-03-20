Ryan Murphy has revealed that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates are returning for American Horror Story season 8, which may be titled Radioactive.

Bates was unavailable for last season’s American Horror Story: Cult because she was in production on her Netflix series Disjointed. With that comedy series not returning, it frees the Misery Oscar-winning actress up for AHS.

“Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Murphy told EW exclusively today. “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

Bates appeared in the American Horror Story seasons Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Roanoke. She won one of her two Primetime Emmys for playing Madame Delphine LaLaurie in AHS season 3 Coven.