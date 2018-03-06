After helping Netflix enter the adult animation space with BoJack Horseman, that series’ creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and studio, Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company, are doing the same for Amazon with Undone. Amazon Studios has given a straight-to-series order to Undone, starring Rosa Salazar (Maze Runner franchise), as its first adult animation show. It was co-created by Bob-Waksberg and BoJack Horseman writer-producer Kate Purdy who just won a WGA Award for her work on the Netflix animated comedy.

The Tornante-produced Undone is a half-hour animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, voiced by Salazar. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death. Also cast in the series is Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) as Alma’s younger sister.

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Undone is in pre-production and expected to premiere in 2019 on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), and Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly) executive produce along with Bob-Waksberg and Purdy. Dutch artist Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck) will oversee the production design and direct a team of animators working in the Netherlands. The animation will be done with Dutch co-producer and Amsterdam-based studio Submarine, and Austin-based studio Minnow Mountain.

“We’re delighted to greenlight our first animated half-hour series,” said Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “Kate and Raphael are dynamic and creative forces, and I know they will create an amazing series for us. I can’t wait for our customers to see it in 2019.”

While Amazon has built a portfolio of kids animated series, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lost In Oz, the streaming service had not picked up to series any of the adult animated pilots it had commissioned over the past couple of years, including Supanatural and Dark Minions. They were all part of Amazon’s old pilot model which has largely been overhauled in favor of straight-to-series orders.

Amazon Studios

“We are grateful to Amazon Studios for the opportunity to tell Alma’s story and follow her as she seeks to find a deeper meaning to her existence,” said Purdy.

Added Bob-Waksberg, “Hisko’s beautiful artwork and masterful use of light and color will create a look never seen before on a television show that will make audiences lose their minds.”

Netflix made its foray into original adult animation in 2014 with Bob-Waksberg/Tornante’s breakout hit Bojack Horseman, which is heading into its fifth season. Netflix recently greenlighted a new animated series from Bob-Waksberg, BoJack Horseman writer-producer Lisa Hanawalt and Tornante. Titled Tuca & Bertie, it has Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish on board to voice the lead character and executive produce.

Salazar will next be seen in the title role of the Robert Rodriguez-directed and co-written Alita: Battle Angel, which James Cameron co-wrote and is producing for Twentieth Century Fox. Additionally, she will be seen in upcoming films Bird Box and The Kindergarten Teacher.

Salazar is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Nelson, Davis. Cabral is with APA and Karen Forman Management.