With the success of their Emmy-winning All or Nothing NFL series, Amazon Prime Video unveiled today that they will launch more sports programming under the All or Nothing banner.

The docuseries will put the spotlight and give unprecedented access to a team’s entire season, character-driven storytelling and compelling visuals. It all starts with All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines on April 6.

Narrated by NCIS actor Mark Harmon, all eight episodes of All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The series will offer the never-before-seen inner workings of the winningest program in college football, chronicling Michigan’s 2017 season. The cameras follow Coach Jim Harbaugh in his third season leading his alma mater’s storied program through triumphs, trials and tribulations as they play in the Big Ten, one of the toughest college football conferences in the nation. The series also provides an intimate look at the lives, both on and off the field, of the student athletes charged with carrying on Michigan’s legacy. All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines is executive produced by Sandy Montag (Perfect in ’76), Jim Jorden, Kirk Reynolds and Ron Lynn, and produced by BTN Originals and The Montag Group. Consulting producers are Paul Camarata and Keith Cossrow.

Also on the slate is All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks which follows New Zealand Rugby’s famed All Blacks throughout 2017. Known for performing the sacred Haka, the series provides a look inside the world of the All Blacks players, coaches and the support team that sits behind them through the season, on and off the field. All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks is produced by Mother Media Group in conjunction with Warner Brothers New Zealand and Pango Productions, and executive producers Eden Gaha, Greg Heathcote, and Bailey Mackey.

Rounding out the series will be All or Nothing: Manchester City will give an inside look at the historic Club’s behind-the-scenes action, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, and the personal stories of the players who are currently at the top of the English Premier League table. All or Nothing: Manchester City is a collaboration between MEDIAPRO, Prime Video, Manchester City, IMG, and Film45.

The NFL installment of All or Nothing, produced by NFL Films, returns for its third season on Friday, April 27, featuring the 2017 Dallas Cowboys.