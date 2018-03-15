Amazon is getting into the American Idol business in the UK after snapping up the rights to the talent format from FremantleMedia International.

The streaming service will air episodes of the singing contest weekly in the UK with new episodes airing on a Tuesday, after debuting on ABC in the U.S. on Sunday nights. American Idol, which is based on the eponymous British format created for ITV, relaunched this week on the Disney-owned broadcaster with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as judges.

It becomes the latest British broadcaster of the series, which has previously played on 4Music, a joint venture between Channel 4 and Bauer Media, Viacom’s 5* and ITV2. It is the latest territory to air the series, which plays in 150 markets around the world with original local versions in 55 countries.

Jamie Lynn, EVP, Head of Sales and Distribution, EMEA for FremantleMedia International said, “American Idol has launched to fantastic ratings on ABC in the U.S. and we are excited that Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the new series in the UK with this unique deal. To see one of the biggest entertainment shows on a streaming service is a not only a first, but testament to the appetite for American Idol and will be a whole new way to reach fans of the series.”

American Idol, produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of Core Media Group, opened on Sunday night with 10.3 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 from 8-10 PM. It was down 21% in the demo and 6% in total viewers from the last season premiere on Fox but was the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast program and dramatically improved ABC’s ratings fortunes on Sunday where the network has averaged a 1.0 in 18-49 from 8-10 PM (L+SD), delivering ABC’s biggest L+SD audience with series programming in the time period in four years and top adult 18-49 rating since November 2014.

The show is executive produced by FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin, along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick.