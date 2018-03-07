EXCLUSIVE: Making its world premiere at SXSW, Adam Bhala Lough’s documentary Alt-Right: Age of Rage comes at a time when tensions between the left and the right are at an all-time high under the Trump administration. In this exclusive clip from the feature documentary, Lough puts the camera on activist Daryle Lamont Jenkins and alt-right leader Richard Spencer as they talk about their respective movements.

“I don’t care if you’re on the left or the right, truth is going to do what truth does,” says Jenkins in the clip above. “Lies have consequences and you will not escape those.”

He adds, “Evil flourishes when good people do nothing.”

White supremacist Spencer is also featured in the film to show the other side’s point of view. Referring to Jenkins as “Daryle the Barrel,” he says of the activist: “He’s this anti-facist activist whose done all sorts of research who has dedicated his life to hating people.”

The Trump presidency has caused a movement and rise of the Alt-Right. Conversely, Antifa and civil rights organizations like the SPLC and NAACP have been pushing back. Alt-Right: Age of Rage is a hard-hitting expose, investigating major players on both sides of the battle. As tensions between Americans in the first year of the Trump era boil over, the battle culminates in the tragic events of Charlottesville.

Just under two minutes, the clip from the documentary gives a taste of what is sure to be a divisive documentary. It will either cause more arguments or make people listen to each other.

Alex Needles and Michael Karbelnikoff produced the film with Peter Kline, Greg Stewart, and Brent Stiefel serving as executive producers.

Alt-Right: Age of Rage makes its world premiere at SXSW 6:30 PM on March 9 at Alamo Lamar A.