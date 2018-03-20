Get Out star Allison Williams has joined the ensemble cast of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Williams is currently filming the third and final season in Vancouver, and is also confirmed to appear in season two, premiering March 30 on Netflix. Until then, her role will remain a mystery.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicles the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire (Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith) after their parents’ untimely death in a fire. A careless oversight initially places the children in the custody of a distant relative named Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a mysterious and devious figure who is seeking fortune by way of stealing their inheritance.

The series is created by Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld.

Williams joins the ensemble cast led by Emmy and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, along with Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Joan Cusack, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O’Hara, Nathan Fillion, Patrick Warburton, Lucy Punch, Tony Hale, David Alan Grier, K. Todd Freeman, Sara Rue, Robbie Amell and Roger Bart.

Williams starred in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated film Get Out, for which she shared in a Screen Actors Guild ensemble nomination for her performance. Previously, she starred as Marnie on six seasons of HBO’s Girls and as Peter Pan in NBC’s live-action musical event Peter Pan Live. Next up, Williams will guest star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Showtime’s limited series Patrick Melrose, followed by the lead role in the Richard Shepard-directed film, The Perfection.