EXCLUSIVE: Fox has set Allan Loeb to write an untitled romantic comedy star vehicle for Ryan Reynolds that reunites the actor with Mandeville’s David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. They first teamed on the hit The Proposal, the Reynolds-Sandra Bullock coupler that became 2009’s top grossing romantic comedy with $317 million worldwide.

Mandeville will produce with Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, which recently made a first look deal at Fox, where he stars as Deadpool. This project adds to percolating films that include a film based on the board game Clue which he’ll produce with Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind the first Deadpool, are writing the script.

Loeb’s scripts include Collateral Beauty, The Space Between Us, Just Go With It, The Switch, Things We Lost in the Fire, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Mandeville’s Hoberman & Lieberman had a strong 2017, cracking the billion dollar gross mark with Beauty and the Beast, producing the sleeper hit Wonder which grossed $296 million WW, and the critically acclaimed Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Stronger.

