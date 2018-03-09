EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna and two of her writer-producers on the CW musical comedy series, Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope, have closed a deal with Paramount Players for a female-driven comedy set in the world of law enforcement. Specter and Wauchope will pen the untitled project with Brosh McKenna producing. No further details about the plot are being revealed yet.

Paramount Players

The Devil Wears Prada writer Brosh McKenna co-created and executive produces/runs on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which is in its third season on The CW. She also is developing pilots for CBS TV Studios, where she has an overall deal, and recently started #FemaleFilmmakerFriday, a hashtag aimed at raising the visibility of female directors in the entertainment industry, which trends weekly, .

Ten-year writing partners Specter and Wauchope joined Crazy Ex-Girlfriend after the pilot and currently serve as supervising producers on the show. They also have sold projects to the CW and ABC and started in features with their script Engagement Games, which sold to GK Films.

Brosh McKenna is repped by CAA and Ken Richman of Hansen, Jacobson. Specter and Wauchope are with UTA, 831 Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.