Alfre Woodard has signed on to topline prison drama Clemency, opposite Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. The pic hails from writer/director Chinonye Chukwu (alaskaLand) and centers on a prison warden (Woodard) who confronts her own psychological demons as she develops an emotional connection to the death row inmate (Hodge) she is scheduled to execute.

Wendell Pierce and Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) also co-star.

This marks the second feature for Chukwu, who is known for her work on the clemency campaign for Tyra Patterson, who was wrongfully accused of murder and was recently released from prison after serving almost 23 years. Chukwu also created the Pens to Pictures program in an Ohio women’s prison.

Bronwyn Cornelius and Julian Cautherley are producing the project via ACE Pictures Entertainment.

“We were thrilled to discover the incredibly moving screenplay by writer/director Chinonye Chukwu, and with participation of the outstanding lead actress Alfre Woodard, multi-talented composer Kathryn Bostic and the highly experienced production team, led by producer Bronwyn Cornelius, our decision to come on board was very easy,” said Johnny Chang, Managing Director of ACE Pictures Entertainment.

Woodard will reprise her role on Season 2 of Netflix/Marvel’s Luke Cage, and also executive produced and stars in the Netflix film Juanita, as well as lends her voice in Disney’s Jon Favreau-directed live-action Lion King.

Hodge, best known for his role in WGN’s Underground, is set to star in the Brian Banks biopic from director Tom Shadyac. Schiff currently stars in the ABC drama The Good Doctor, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Woodard is repped by ICM, Circle of Confusion, and Gochman Law Group; Hodge by Paradigm, manager Jason Priluck and attorneys Benjamin Rubinfeld and P.J. Shapiro; Schiff by Paradigm and Leverage Management.